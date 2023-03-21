Warm and sunny to start our Wednesday

Happy first full day of Spring everyone!

What a pleasant day we had today! Temperatures were warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine to go around. We will follow up with a mild night tonight with temperatures slightly below average in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will start similar today (highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s) but we will see our cloud cover increase through the day. By 2 pm showers will begin to show up in the valley moving northeast and by 5pm we’ll have scattered showers across the region, with a chance for thunderstorms. Once we reach Thursday our highs will drop considerably and put us back in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend. Scattered showers will continue with these chilly temperatures with a chance for mixed showers in the hills Friday through Saturday. Overnight temperatures will cool as well putting us near or at freezing through Saturday night.

Monday and Tuesday we continue with a chance for showers, but our highs warm back to the low to mid 50s and overnight will be back in the mid to upper 30s.

