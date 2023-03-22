Battle Ground school counselor arrested for assault of a child

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - A school counselor at Battle Ground High School has been arrested, according to the school administration.

In a letter to parents, the principal says counselor Dawn Pack’s charges aren’t related to her work at the school but she’s still been placed on administrative leave.

According to court documents, Pack reportedly pinned her 10-year-old son against a bed with her elbow on his throat, hurting him and restricting his breathing. She’s also accused of taking his phone and the Amazon Dot device from his room when he tried to use it to call his dad for help.

Pack is facing second-degree assault of a child.

A restraining order has also been filed against her by her husband who says Pack has a long history of alcohol abuse.

