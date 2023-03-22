Clackamas Co. reverses plan to buy Quality Inn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In a vote that astonished the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, Tootie Smith changed her vote on project turnkey to a “no” on Wednesday. This resulted in the board’s cancellation of a previous plan to buy the Quality Inn and turn it into transitional housing.

Sandy’s mayor, who sits on the board, applauded the decision saying while we understand the need for homeless services in the community the location was not right for such a facility.

Commissioner Smith added while project turnkey would have addressed many of these issues causing homelessness it was a premature plan.

Now the public will have time to collaborate with commissioners to look for other ways to address homelessness in the area.

