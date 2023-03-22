Cooler, Wetter Pattern Returns Thursday

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Wednesday on a dry note, with mostly clear skies west of the Cascades. If clear skies and light wind persists through sunrise, we’ll probably have some spots of fog in the lowest elevations. Expect to see quite a bit of sunshine through the mid-afternoon, allowing high temperatures to reach the low 60s. Isolated showers will roll through between the late afternoon and evening, and a rogue thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Don’t get caught off guard if you’re walking your dog between about 3pm-6pm.

A more organized weather system will push in Thursday in the form of a cold front. This system will bring a shot of rain and mountain snow during the morning, with a transition to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Once again, an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible (generally late in the day). Temperatures will take a big hit and should only reach the mid to upper 40s. On that note, our snow level will dip from about 3,000 ft. Thursday morning down to 2,000 ft. Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for both the Cascades and the Coast Range, with the expectation of significant snow above 2,000 feet. Between Thursday and Friday, 6-12 inches of fresh snow will accumulate, with 12-18+ inches possible in the higher elevations.

Our forecast gets a bit more tricky as we wrap up the workweek. Each morning starting Friday will feature a snow level close to 1,000 feet. Considering we’ll have frequent showers passing through, wet snow will be possible in our local hills (especially near and above 1,000 feet). A heavier shower could briefly lower the snow level to about 500 feet. Almost everyone near sea level could see chunky rain or a wintry mix at the coolest times of day.

Our weather will gradually dry out on Sunday, leading to at least a few days of mellow conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!

