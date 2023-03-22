Early evening showers and thunderstorms move in to the region

We started out with another lovely day today with mostly clear skies and making it to the upper 50s to mid-60s. I doubt we will warm up too much more as the clouds have started to take hold of our skies. No showers yet today, but be prepared. We are still expecting scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The real change will be for us tomorrow with the rain and chilly high temperatures.

After several dry days in the 50s and 60s we make a sharp turn tomorrow, and for the next several days, in the mid to upper 40s and wet. Tomorrow is the wettest day on our 7-day, but lower snow levels give us a chance for wet mixed snow in the hills. At this point the showers look like they will stick around, just not as intense, through Saturday. Sunday could see a few scatters showers and clear up by Monday. We have a chance for another dry spell Monday through Wednesday, but Tuesday is a bit of a question mark right now. Half the models are showing rain and half have us pretty much dry. So much will change over the next few days so we won’t have a clearer pictures until we get into/through the weekend.

On that note we will warm up back into the 50s Monday and hang out at least in the mid-50s through Wednesday. Overnight will be near freezing through Monday as well. Then we’ll be close to average again in the upper 30s.

