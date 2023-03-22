On the Go with Joe for The Dougy Center Porsche Boxster Raffle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Dougy Center, an organization that helps grieving children and families, is raffling off a 2023 Porsche Boxster.

Each raffle ticket is $100 and only 2,500 tickets will be sold.

The winning ticket for the 2023 Porsche Boxster will be drawn on May 12 at the Dougy Center’s Reflection Benefit & Auction.

Porsche Boxster (KPTV)

In addition, ticket holders will have the opportunity to win three $500 drawings. Drawings for the $500 cash prizes will be held at 2 p.m. on February 10, March 10, and April 10.

To purchase tickets for the raffle, click here or call the Dougy Center at 503-775-5683.

