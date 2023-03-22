Man hospitalized after stabbing at Corvallis skate park

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning after a stabbing at a skate park, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park, located at 190 Southwest B Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the emergency room to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is not known.

Detectives have responded to the skate park for the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Corvallis Police Detective Josh Zessin at 541-766-6924.

