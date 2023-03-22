Missing 5-year-old from Sandy found in New Mexico, mother in custody

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – A missing 5-year-old boy from Sandy has been found safe in New Mexico, according to officials.

In February, the Sandy Police Department announced Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, 26, and her son, Christopher Park had been missing since October. At the time, Sandy P.D. said O’Donnell and the father were not together but shared custody of Christopher until the two disappeared.

SEE ALSO: New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence

On Tuesday, Sandy P.D. said both Park and O’Donnell had been found together in Las Cruces by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Park was safely recovered and agents are working on reuniting him with his father, according to police. O’Donnell was been taken into custody.

The Sandy P.D. thanked Las Cruces Police Department, the New Mexico State Police, the Portland FBI Field Office and the Albuquerque FBI Field Office for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.