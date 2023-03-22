Missing 5-year-old from Sandy found in New Mexico, mother in custody

Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy and his mother(Sandy Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – A missing 5-year-old boy from Sandy has been found safe in New Mexico, according to officials.

In February, the Sandy Police Department announced Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, 26, and her son, Christopher Park had been missing since October. At the time, Sandy P.D. said O’Donnell and the father were not together but shared custody of Christopher until the two disappeared.

SEE ALSO: New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence

On Tuesday, Sandy P.D. said both Park and O’Donnell had been found together in Las Cruces by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Park was safely recovered and agents are working on reuniting him with his father, according to police. O’Donnell was been taken into custody.

The Sandy P.D. thanked Las Cruces Police Department, the New Mexico State Police, the Portland FBI Field Office and the Albuquerque FBI Field Office for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
Police search for missing Vancouver mother and daughter
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down.
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years

Latest News

New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence
New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence.
New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence
State lawmakers take action over Gresham Legacy Birth Center closure
New Portland police data shows steady decline in gun violence