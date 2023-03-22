Missing Vancouver man possibly in ‘dementia episode’ found safe

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing man having a possible “dementia episode” has been safely located.

On Wednesday, officers asked the public for help after 69-year-old Michael Spencer went missing. Spencer had last been seen at his home in Vancouver around 8 p.m. Tuesday by his son who believed his father was experiencing a dementia episode.

Officers said adding to the concern was Spencer’s low functionality which requires extensive assistance at home with regular tasks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.