Missing Vancouver man possibly in ‘dementia episode’ found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says a missing man having a possible “dementia episode” has been safely located.

On Wednesday, officers asked the public for help after 69-year-old Michael Spencer went missing. Spencer had last been seen at his home in Vancouver around 8 p.m. Tuesday by his son who believed his father was experiencing a dementia episode.

Officers said adding to the concern was Spencer’s low functionality which requires extensive assistance at home with regular tasks.

