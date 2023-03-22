Oregon Psilocybin Services issues state’s first license

Preparations underway for legal psilocybin rollout
Preparations underway for legal psilocybin rollout
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has issued the state’s first psilocybin license as part of the first regulatory framework of psilocybin services.

Satori Farms, a women owned business in Portland run by Tori Armburst, received a manufacturer license.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” says Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon prepares for psilocybin rollout

Licenses from Oregon Psilocybin Services are required to facilitate and manufacture psilocybin as well as run laboratories and service centers. OPS also ensures those licensees are operating within Oregon law.

OPS began accepting application for four license types in January and is expected to issue more licenses to laboratories, service centers and facilitators in the coming months.

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can find service centers and facilitators once they are licensed on the OPS Licensee Directory website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down.
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say

Latest News

Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
Police vehicle in the area of the search
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
Heavy police presence at home in Woodburn
Portland cancer patient survives 9-week-long heart attack.
Portland cancer patient survives 9-week-long heart attack