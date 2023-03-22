Oregon Psilocybin Services issues state’s first license

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has issued the state’s first psilocybin license as part of the first regulatory framework of psilocybin services.

Satori Farms, a women owned business in Portland run by Tori Armburst, received a manufacturer license.

“We congratulate Tori Armbrust of Satori Farms PDX LLC for being issued the first psilocybin license in Oregon’s history and for representing women leading the way for the emerging psilocybin ecosystem,” says Oregon Psilocybin Services Section Manager Angie Allbee. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive partnership with our regulated community to ensure safe, effective and equitable psilocybin services throughout the state.”

Licenses from Oregon Psilocybin Services are required to facilitate and manufacture psilocybin as well as run laboratories and service centers. OPS also ensures those licensees are operating within Oregon law.

OPS began accepting application for four license types in January and is expected to issue more licenses to laboratories, service centers and facilitators in the coming months.

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can find service centers and facilitators once they are licensed on the OPS Licensee Directory website.

