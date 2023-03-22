Police looking for possible witness to 2022 Gresham shooting

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man they who may have been a witness to a 2022 shooting in Gresham, the Gresham Police Department announced Wednesday.

On May 25, 2022 at about 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 18837 Southeast Yamhill Street. When officers arrived, they found a Vancouver, Wash., man suffering from a gunshot wound outside. Despite emergency medical care, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for help identifying the man (pictured) who may have been a witness. Anyone who may have information about this man’s idenity is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

