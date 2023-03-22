Vancouver police looking for missing man possibly in ‘dementia episode’

Michael Spencer.
Michael Spencer.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man last seen Tuesday.

According to officers, 69-year-old Michael Spencer was last seen at his home in Vancouver around 8 p.m. by his son who believes his father may be experiencing a dementia episode.

Spencer has low functionality and requires extensive assistance at home with regular tasks, according to police.

Spencer is described as a white male, 5′10″, 190-200 lbs., gray/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last believed to be wearing a dark flannel shirt with a blue undershirt and gray jeans.

Spencer doesn’t have a car and investigators believe he’s getting around on foot.

If found, you’re asked to call the Vancouver Police Department through the Columbia Regional Emergency Services Agency at 311 or 911.

