Vancouver police looking for missing man possibly in ‘dementia episode’

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man last seen Tuesday.

According to officers, 69-year-old Michael Spencer was last seen at his home in Vancouver around 8 p.m. by his son who believes his father may be experiencing a dementia episode.

Spencer has low functionality and requires extensive assistance at home with regular tasks, according to police.

Spencer is described as a white male, 5′10″, 190-200 lbs., gray/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last believed to be wearing a dark flannel shirt with a blue undershirt and gray jeans.

Spencer doesn’t have a car and investigators believe he’s getting around on foot.

If found, you’re asked to call the Vancouver Police Department through the Columbia Regional Emergency Services Agency at 311 or 911.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.