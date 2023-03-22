West Linn-Wilsonville SD votes to keep controversial books after push for ban

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite a push to ban a list of books that were deemed inappropriate by some parents, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has voted to keep the books.

Some parents were calling for nine books to be pulled from school shelves throughout the district, saying they’re inappropriate, particularly passages about sex.

The efforts to ban the books started a year ago, but at this week’s school board meeting, students spoke up in favor of keeping them and ultimately a committee voted for the books to stay.

Here are the books that were under review:

“The Sun & Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin

“Heartstopper, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2″ by Alice Oseman

“Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur

“Lawn Boy”by Jonathan Evison

“Flamer” by Mike Curato

“Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

Most of the books were either written by or about LGBTQ+ people or people of color.

During the school board meeting, very few of the books got any votes in favor of removal. The committee did add one restriction. Two of the books, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “Crank,” will now be restricted to high schools only.

After the decision was made, there was public comment with some saying they’re relieved and others saying they won’t give up on the issue.

A teacher testified that going directly to the school’s librarian is the best first step for parents with concerns about a book, rather than going to the school board.

Like many other public schools, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has a policy that parents can block their own kids from checking out certain books in the library by contacting the school’s librarian.

