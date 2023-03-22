West Linn-Wilsonville SD votes to keep controversial books after push for ban

Despite a push to ban a list of books that were deemed inappropriate by some parents, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has voted to keep the books.
By Bonnie Silkman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite a push to ban a list of books that were deemed inappropriate by some parents, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has voted to keep the books.

Some parents were calling for nine books to be pulled from school shelves throughout the district, saying they’re inappropriate, particularly passages about sex.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Psilocybin Services issues state’s first license

The efforts to ban the books started a year ago, but at this week’s school board meeting, students spoke up in favor of keeping them and ultimately a committee voted for the books to stay.

Here are the books that were under review:

  • “The Sun & Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur
  • “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews
  • “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin
  • “Heartstopper, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2″ by Alice Oseman
  • “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
  • “Lawn Boy”by Jonathan Evison
  • “Flamer” by Mike Curato
  • “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins

Most of the books were either written by or about LGBTQ+ people or people of color.

During the school board meeting, very few of the books got any votes in favor of removal. The committee did add one restriction. Two of the books, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and “Crank,” will now be restricted to high schools only.

After the decision was made, there was public comment with some saying they’re relieved and others saying they won’t give up on the issue.

A teacher testified that going directly to the school’s librarian is the best first step for parents with concerns about a book, rather than going to the school board.

SEE ALSO: Portland cancer patient survives 9-week-long heart attack

Like many other public schools, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District has a policy that parents can block their own kids from checking out certain books in the library by contacting the school’s librarian.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down.
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say

Latest News

West Linn-Wilsonville SD votes to keep controversial books after push for ban
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
Police Lights
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Corvallis skate park
Preparations underway for legal psilocybin rollout
Oregon Psilocybin Services issues state’s first license