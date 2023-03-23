16-year-old boy missing from Hillsboro

16-year-old boy missing from Hillsboro
16-year-old boy missing from Hillsboro(Hillsboro Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been missing from his Hillsboro home since Wednesday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Samuel Paniagua:
  • About 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 149 pounds.
  • Last seen wearing gray jeans, blue t-shirt, white Nike Air Force 1′s and a black cap.

Police said Paniagua is considered endangered and asked anyone with information about where he may be to contact them at 503-629-0111. Hillsboro police case number 23-5411.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Jesus Camarena, and scene photo of police vehicle
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Dead sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’
75-pound sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’

Latest News

Andrew Oaks.
Deputies still investigating death of Corvallis infant after father’s arrest
Wheeler answers questions on homeless crisis, city plan at NE Portland town hall
Portland considers plan to build shed-like sleep ‘pods’ at homeless camps
Jackson Panyanouvong
Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen
A gun was found in a backpack on a playground at a Portland elementary school on Thurs. March...
Custodian finds gun in backpack on playground at Portland elementary