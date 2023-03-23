16-year-old boy missing from Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been missing from his Hillsboro home since Wednesday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Samuel Paniagua:

About 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 149 pounds.

Last seen wearing gray jeans, blue t-shirt, white Nike Air Force 1′s and a black cap.

Police said Paniagua is considered endangered and asked anyone with information about where he may be to contact them at 503-629-0111. Hillsboro police case number 23-5411.

