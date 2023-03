HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found.

Samuel Paniagua had been missing from his home since Wednesday. He was considered endangered.

Early Friday morning, police said Paniagua had been found and is safe.

No other details were released.

