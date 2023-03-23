Custodian finds gun in backpack on playground at Portland elementary

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A custodian found a gun inside a backpack on a playground at Cherry Park elementary on Thursday morning.

SEE ALSO: Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk

Portland police say a school custodian found a gun on a playground. (PPB)

There were no students at the school for the day.

SEE ALSO: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted that they had detained two people at the scene while they continued to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.