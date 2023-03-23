Custodian finds gun in backpack on playground at Portland elementary
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A custodian found a gun inside a backpack on a playground at Cherry Park elementary on Thursday morning.
There were no students at the school for the day.
The Portland Police Bureau tweeted that they had detained two people at the scene while they continued to investigate.
