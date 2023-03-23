Custodian finds gun in backpack on playground at Portland elementary

A gun was found in a backpack on a playground at a Portland elementary school on Thurs. March...
A gun was found in a backpack on a playground at a Portland elementary school on Thurs. March 23, 2023.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A custodian found a gun inside a backpack on a playground at Cherry Park elementary on Thursday morning.

SEE ALSO: Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk

Portland police say a school custodian found a gun on a playground.
Portland police say a school custodian found a gun on a playground.(PPB)

There were no students at the school for the day.

SEE ALSO: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington

The Portland Police Bureau tweeted that they had detained two people at the scene while they continued to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Jesus Camarena, and scene photo of police vehicle
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Dead sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’
75-pound sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’

Latest News

Jackson Panyanouvong
Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen
Kim Hosey
Portland police seek help finding missing 65-year-old man with memory issues
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
Students at SE Portland school compete in IditaREAD