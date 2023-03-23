Deputies still investigating death of Corvallis infant after father’s arrest

Andrew Oaks.
Andrew Oaks.(Benton County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any additional info from the public following the death of a two-month-old Opal Oaks in February.

Officers from the Corvallis Police Department first responded to the 1700 block of NE Conifer Boulevard around 3 p.m. Feb. 26 after reports of an unconscious infant girl. Despite efforts from medics, the girl was pronounced dead the same day, according to police.

The girl’s father, 27-year-old Andrew Levi Oaks, was arrested following an initial investigation for Criminal mistreatment in the first degree.

Barbara Oaks (left) and Deborah Albin (right).
Barbara Oaks (left) and Deborah Albin (right).(Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

Nearly a month after the girl’s death, the BCSO is hoping someone may have witnessed something prior to Opal’s death. They’re asking anyone who saw Andrew Oaks, Barbara Oaks, or Deborah Albin in the presence of Opal to contact their anonymous tipline at 541-753-8477 or email the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at BentonCoSheriff@bentoncountyor.gov, referencing case #2023-526.

