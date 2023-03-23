Fun ideas for spring break 2023
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Spring break is just around the corner! If you’re short on plans, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks about a few ideas to make sure you make the most of it.
Check out the website below for more information:
- Whale Watching Center at Depoe Bay
- Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm
- Oaks Park Amusement Park
- Beaverton Farmers Market
- Vancouver Farmers Market
- Portland Parks and Recreation Spring Break activities
- Open skate at Mt. Scott Community Center
Learn more about the Portland Parks and Recreation Access Pass here.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.