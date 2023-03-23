Good Samaritan helps save West Linn grandmother from burning house

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - A West Linn family reunited Wednesday with the firefighters and a passerby who helped them safely escape their burning house in February.

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said Kai Brown was inside his house on the night of Feb. 26 when he spotted a flickering orange glow.

He warned his grandmother to get out of the house and called 911.

Meanwhile, his grandmother slipped and fell while trying to escape and was unable to get back up.

A passerby, Ronnie Coulam, happened to see the smoke and ran into the burning home. Coulam pulled the injured grandmother to the door, where arriving firefighters were able to pick her up and carry her away from the house.

Then, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

