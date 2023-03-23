Homeless camp under roadway burns near Broadway Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a homeless encampment fire near Broadway Bridge in Portland Thursday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the area of Broadway Bridge during the morning commute after reports of smoke. Despite being familiar with the area, crews had to search for the source of the smoke, firefighters said.

They found the fire burning in an encampment under Interstate Avenue on the approach to the bridge. The fire had spread throughout the camp and was moving into nearby grass and brush.

The commanding officer said the camp was “not too big but the camp was rooted in pretty well under the roadway.”

With the area surrounded by fencing and multiple propane canasters exploding from the heat inside the camp, firefighters decided to stay back and used the fire engine ‘deck gun’ to pump a large amount of water into the area.

The flames were extinguished within an hour, and there were no reported injuries. Firefighters said there were no camp occupants present when they arrived.

The fire cause is still being investigated.

