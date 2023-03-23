Lillard, Sharpe lead Blazers past Jazz to halt 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) shoots against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) shoots against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)(Jeff Swinger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, rookie Shaedon Sharpe had a career-high 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Trendon Watford added a season-best 21 points for the Blazers. Portland used a 9-0 run, sparked by Kevin Knox III’s alley-oop layup midway through the fourth quarter, to pull away.

Lillard capped the spurt with a layup to make it 113-100 with 5:51 to play, and the Jazz never got it back under single digits.

Lauri Markkanen had 40 points and 12 rebounds while Kris Dunn scored 15 off the bench for Utah, which had won four of five.

The Trail Blazers (32-40) won three of four against Utah (35-37) this season but are a long shot to make the play-in tournament as they are still three games behind the Jazz for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

