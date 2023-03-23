Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 shooting that left a teenager dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Abdikadir M. Osman was indicted by a grand jury on March 8 for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 18-year-old Jackson Panyanouvong.

On Oct. 26, 2019, at about 12:24 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue. Panyanouvong was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Osman as the shooter. Police said Osman was already in custody related to a previous murder arrest.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

