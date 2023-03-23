Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen

Jackson Panyanouvong
Jackson Panyanouvong(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 shooting that left a teenager dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Abdikadir M. Osman was indicted by a grand jury on March 8 for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 18-year-old Jackson Panyanouvong.

SEE ALSO: Milwaukie man arrested for firing shotgun at people in car

On Oct. 26, 2019, at about 12:24 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue. Panyanouvong was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Osman as the shooter. Police said Osman was already in custody related to a previous murder arrest.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Jesus Camarena, and scene photo of police vehicle
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Dead sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’
75-pound sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’

Latest News

A gun was found in a backpack on a playground at a Portland elementary school on Thurs. March...
Custodian finds gun in backpack on playground at Portland elementary
Kim Hosey
Portland police seek help finding missing 65-year-old man with memory issues
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
Students at SE Portland school compete in IditaREAD