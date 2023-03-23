Oregon City using AI to help with potholes

CityRover identifying potholes in Oregon City
CityRover identifying potholes in Oregon City(City of Oregon City)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Public Works department is testing an artificial intelligence device to help identify and mark the location of potholes.

CityRover works by scanning the road while in a city vehicle, like a street sweeper. The AI will mark spots it identifies as a pothole and relays the data to a database accessed by the city.

SEE ALSO: Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland

Officials say the device has already been an incredibly helpful tool.

“The street sweeper drives every street in Oregon City several times a year,” said Jayson Thornberg, Street Operations Manager for Oregon City. “With this tool out there every day, all day looking for potholes, it helps the city find problem areas quickly.”

Data from CityRover sent to staff includes precise mapping as well as images showing the issues the machine identified. Staff will then determine if what the device marked is in fact a pothole, is it within the city’s jurisdiction, and prioritize it into the workflow.

Officials say road crews will only address issues found on streets maintained by the city.

“Our crews take every opportunity to tackle problem spots when we can,” said Thornberg. “When things warm up and dry up, we’ll be able to get ahead of the problem.”

While CityRover will be helpful to staff, officials say they also rely on reports from residents. Anyone who wants to report a pothole can do so by using the free MYOC app or by calling 971-204-4601.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Jesus Camarena, and scene photo of police vehicle
Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Dead sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’
75-pound sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’

Latest News

A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
Students at SE Portland school compete in IditaREAD
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
Students at SE Portland school compete in IditaREAD
Students at SE Portland school compete in IditaREAD
KPTV File image
Police: Milwaukie man arrested for firing shotgun at people in car