Oregon City using AI to help with potholes

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Public Works department is testing an artificial intelligence device to help identify and mark the location of potholes.

CityRover works by scanning the road while in a city vehicle, like a street sweeper. The AI will mark spots it identifies as a pothole and relays the data to a database accessed by the city.

Officials say the device has already been an incredibly helpful tool.

“The street sweeper drives every street in Oregon City several times a year,” said Jayson Thornberg, Street Operations Manager for Oregon City. “With this tool out there every day, all day looking for potholes, it helps the city find problem areas quickly.”

Data from CityRover sent to staff includes precise mapping as well as images showing the issues the machine identified. Staff will then determine if what the device marked is in fact a pothole, is it within the city’s jurisdiction, and prioritize it into the workflow.

Officials say road crews will only address issues found on streets maintained by the city.

“Our crews take every opportunity to tackle problem spots when we can,” said Thornberg. “When things warm up and dry up, we’ll be able to get ahead of the problem.”

While CityRover will be helpful to staff, officials say they also rely on reports from residents. Anyone who wants to report a pothole can do so by using the free MYOC app or by calling 971-204-4601.

