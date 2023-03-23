Portland police seek help finding missing 65-year-old man with memory issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Kim Hosey, 65, left his home in the 5500 block of North Depauw Street at about 5 p.m., on March 18, to go to the store and has not been seen since. Police did not say which store he was going to.

Police said Hosey had only been living at the home for about two weeks and previously lived in the 5500 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. He suffers from memory and health issues, and he is known to walk long distances.

Hosey is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighs about 155 pounds, with gray hair warn usually in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black PBR windbreaker, jeans, brown slip-on boots, and a black-and-white PBR baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Hosey is asked to call 911. Tips should be sent to missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

