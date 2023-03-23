Suspected bank robber wanted in Washington County

Suspected bank robber wanted in Washington County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Cornelius bank on Wednesday, according Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after noon, deputies responded the US Bank at 1735 North Adair Street after reports of a robbery. According to a bank teller, a man handed them a note demanding money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies and Hillsboro Police Officers searched the area for the man but did not find him.

The suspect:
  • A white man about 70 years old.
  • White hair and white beard.
  • He is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Deputies are asking people to contact Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 if they know the man’s location or have any additional information about him or the bank robbery.

