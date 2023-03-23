Suspected bank robber wanted in Washington County
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Cornelius bank on Wednesday, according Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
SEE ALSO: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
Shortly after noon, deputies responded the US Bank at 1735 North Adair Street after reports of a robbery. According to a bank teller, a man handed them a note demanding money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies and Hillsboro Police Officers searched the area for the man but did not find him.
SEE ALSO: Police looking for possible witness to 2022 Gresham shooting
The suspect:
- A white man about 70 years old.
- White hair and white beard.
- He is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and 180 pounds.
Deputies are asking people to contact Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 if they know the man’s location or have any additional information about him or the bank robbery.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.