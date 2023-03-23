Wet & Chilly Pattern Returns

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing through the region early on this Thursday, and will continue through the morning commute. Steadier rain will spread over the coastline between about 6-8 A.M., and will work its way inland closer to 7-9 A.M. Today is going to turn out to be a pretty wet day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A cold front will slide through this afternoon, with rain transitioning to showers behind the front. Our air will turn relatively unstable, causing showers to produce downpours and small hail. In addition, a few thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will likely be achieved this morning, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Our snow level will go from about 3,000 feet this morning to about 1,500 feet this evening. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for the Coast Range & Cascades at/above 1,500 feet. Significant snow is on the way between today and Saturday. The higher points of the Coast range will pick up about 5-10+ inches of snow, while the Cascades Passes (and ski resorts) can expect closer to 15-25 inches of snow. Snow totals will vary due to the showery nature of the precipitation, especially between Friday and Saturday. During the coldest times of the day, our snow level could dip as low as 500-1,000 feet. Be prepared for at least a wintry mix or wet snow at times, even in the lowest elevations. Daytime hours should just feature wet roads below 1,000 feet considering the higher sun angle this time of year.

Showers should gradually wind down between Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will rebound out of the 40s and back into the 50s. Aside from some isolated showers, conditions should be mainly dry Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

