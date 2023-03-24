1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was injured after a shooting outside a bar in the Foster-Powell neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 11:30 p.m., on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Red’s Bar & Grill, located at 7025 Southeast Foster Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found victim in the parking lot. The victim, a man whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Scene outside Red's Bar & Grill (KPTV)

Police said another shooting victim, a man, arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. He had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers learned he was also shot outside the bar.

No arrests have been made at this time. A suspect description has not been released by police.

Evidence markers outside Red's Bar & Grill (KPTV)

Homicide detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Southeast Foster Road will be closed between Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774 and reference case number 23-76120.

