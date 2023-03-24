1 person dies after two-alarm house fire in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died following a two-alarm house fire in Gresham early Friday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 17600 block of Northeast Couch Street. The 911 caller reported people may be trapped inside the burning home.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were first to arrive on scene and found heavy fire showing from the front and back of the home. Gresham Fire crews then arrived soon after and immediately went inside the home to search for victims.

“We did a search of the building and located one victim and pulled [them] from the building,” Mike Traeger, Gresham Fire Battalion Chief, said.

The person pulled from the home was taken to an area hospital where they later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Traeger says a couple lived in the home and at this point they’re not sure if it was the husband or wife who died.

“I believe there were two. I believe this was the husband but initial reports were that the wife was inside, so we don’t know the particulars,” Traeger said. “Based on where he was found, I think people were just confused about who was in the house.”

We are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a multi level house in Gresham. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/eICKJrGDiv — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) March 24, 2023

A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources to help battle the fire. There was a detached building with living quarters above it in the back of the property that also caught fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire investigators are working to determine what started it and where it started.

