Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing

The parents of Joaquin Oliver were removed Thursday from a House committee meeting. (Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The father of a teen who died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting was arrested at the capitol Thursday for disrupting a hearing on strengthening access to guns.

The Republican chairman of the subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, Rep. Pat Fallon, ordered the removal, first, of Patricia Oliver.

She then accuses gun rights advocates of taking away her son, Joaquin, who died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Fallon then orders the removal of her husband, Manuel.

What’s not on the video is Capitol Police pinning Manuel Oliver to the ground outside the chamber and arresting him.

That happened as fellow gun safety advocates chanted, “He’s not violent.”

At some point, Fallon compared the demonstrators to Jan. 6 rioters, drawing ire from Democrats on the panel.

The hearing was called, “ATF’s assault on the Second Amendment: When is enough enough?”

Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 people who died because of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He was 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92.
Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
The Eugene Emeralds will become the Exploding Whales.
Oregon baseball team unveils new uniforms paying homage to exploding whale

Latest News

Clark County woman receives President's Volunteer Service Award
Clark County woman receives President's Volunteer Service Award
Recipient of President's Volunteer Service Award speaks with FOX 12
Recipient of President's Volunteer Service Award speaks with FOX 12
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker