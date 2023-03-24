Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV has died at the age of 92, according to close friends.

Born Walter W. Cole in 1930, Cole performed under the stage name Darcelle XV at Portland’s Darcelle XV Showplace which opened in 1967.

In 2016, Darcelle was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest drag queen at the age of 85.

Known for running the West Coast’s longest-running drag show, Darcelle’s XV Showplace was added to the Oregon National Register of Historic place in 2020.

In a statement released following the announcement of Darcelle’s death, Darcelle XV Showplace released the following statement: “The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes. We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace. Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. All shows at Darcelle XV Showplace will go on as scheduled per Darcelle’s wishes. Please join us and celebrate her legacy and memory, thank you in advance for your continued support.”

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.