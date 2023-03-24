Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meshay and Layla
Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington
A rare wolverine sighting on the banks of the Columbia River in Portland.
Rare wolverine spotted along Columbia River in Portland
Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92.
Iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle dies at 92
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
The Eugene Emeralds will become the Exploding Whales.
Oregon baseball team unveils new uniforms paying homage to exploding whale

Latest News

Clark County woman receives President's Volunteer Service Award
Clark County woman receives President's Volunteer Service Award
Recipient of President's Volunteer Service Award speaks with FOX 12
Recipient of President's Volunteer Service Award speaks with FOX 12
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker