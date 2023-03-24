Oregon DHS seeks help locating missing Portland teen believed to be in danger

Jerrica Landin
Jerrica Landin(Oregon Department of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jerrica Landin, who is in foster care, went missing from the Portland area on March 7. DHS says she is believed to be in danger but did not say why.

Landin may be in Portland, but DHS says there is also a chance that she is traveling to the area around Seattle and Kirkland, Washington, or to Northern California.

Landin is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a hear on her neck.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her should contact 911 or local law enforcement.

