Sherwood man secretly recorded underage pet sitter for sexual gratification: Police

Hidden camera
Hidden camera(WAVE)
By Riley Blake
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Police say a Sherwood man has been indicted after recording sexually explicit videos of an underage house sitter without her knowledge.

According to Sherwood Police Department, 52-year-old Joseph Fasano installed a hidden camera in his home in the 2300 block of SW Brittany Lane. Fasano then hired a female house/pet sitter while he was on vacation and recorded videos of the underage girl.

In Oct. 2021, detectives executed a search warrant on Fasano’s home, finding he had been downloading child pornography, in addition to recording the house sitter.

On March 23, Fasano was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on five counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and five counts of second-degree invasion of personal privacy.

Fasano was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on Friday, according to the Sherwood P.D.

