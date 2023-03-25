2 teens arrested for deadly high-speed Hillsboro crash in 2022

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with the deaths of two cousins in a September 2022 crash on Northwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On Sept. 22 shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the at the entrance to the Sunset SQ shopping center.

Police said a vehicle speeding south on NW 185th Avenue smashed into a vehicle pulling out of the shopping center parking lot.

The second vehicle was ripped in half by the crash and burst into flames. Both women in the car, identified as 19-year-old Adriana Shelton of Sheridan, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Shelton of Beaverton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person in the speeding car was taken to a trauma center and the other ran from the crash on foot. A K9 unit was called to help look for the fleeing person, but they were not found that night.

Hillsboro police said detectives arrested two teenagers in connection to the deadly crash on Thursday. The teenagers are being held at the Donald E. Long detention center.

