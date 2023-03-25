Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter gets prison time after biting off earlobe of Tigard security guard
Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Tigard
Medics treating shooting victim
1 dead, 1 injured after SE Portland bar parking lot shooting; neighbor says she heard screaming
The Eugene Emeralds will become the Exploding Whales.
Oregon baseball team unveils new uniforms paying homage to exploding whale
Friends remember iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV
Friends remember Darcelle XV, iconic Portland drag queen
Two-alarm fire
1 person dies after two-alarm house fire in NE Portland

Latest News

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew...
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43
KPTV File Image
‘Multiple victims’ in north Portland shooting
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care