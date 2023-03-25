More mountain snow showers, morning lowland flurries Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades and Coast Range will expire after tonight, but plenty more snow is on the way for the higher elevations. In the last 24 hours, the ski resorts have picked up more than a foot of snow. Many of us in the lowlands did end up seeing snowflakes mixing in with the rain this morning, with some accumulation for areas above 500 feet. It was likely a pretty short-lived event unless you live up high-- as snow transitioned to rain and the sun popped through from time to time, areas that got a dusting outside of the mountains are likely back to just wet this afternoon.

I’m keeping a close eye on the radar to see if any thunderstorms develop this evening, but so far things have been fairly quiet- just the occasional heavy shower.

Our snow level will drop slightly lower tonight, which means you can expect a repeat of today for your Saturday-- snow showers in the morning with some light accumulations up in the hills, and rain showers mixed with sun breaks for the rest of the day. High temperatures will once again stay cool and top out in the mid 40s tomorrow. A thunderstorm or brief hail shower is possible in the afternoon.

Although the snow showers will continue fall tonight and tomorrow up in the Cascades, it appears the heaviest/steadiest snowfall up in the mountains is behind us. Another 4 to 10 inches of fresh snow is expected above 1,500 feet Saturday. Due to the fact that the showers will start to wind down tomorrow, we do not have a First Alert Weather Day for the mountains Saturday. However, the Winter Storm Warning continues through tomorrow morning for the Coast Range and through tomorrow afternoon for the Cascades.

A couple showers could still be lingering on Sunday, but overall it looks much drier and sunnier than Saturday. Then we get into a stretch of pretty fantastic weather for spring break! We’ll stay mostly dry, see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s.

