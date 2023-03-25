‘Multiple victims’ in north Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple people have been shot in north Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. They have only confirmed there are “multiple victims.” The conditions of the victims are not available.

Police said no arrests have been made.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

