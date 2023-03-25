Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A FOX 12 viewer has reported the second wolverine sighting in the Portland metro area in the last week.

Video sent to FOX 12 by Colton resident Nina Baurer shows what appears to be a wolverine wandering in the yard on Saturday morning. Video shows the suspected wolverine quickly running off after spending some time foraging in the trees. Baurer also submitted pictures of the animal’s tracks in the snow.

Suspected wolverine tracks were discovered by a FOX 12 viewer in Colton.
Suspected wolverine tracks were discovered by a FOX 12 viewer in Colton.(Nina Baurer)

On Monday, two people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland spotted a wolverine on the banks. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife confirmed the sighting was a wolverine. The agency said that was the first confirmed sighting outside of the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years.

Wolverines are widely found in Canada and Alaska, with smaller populations in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon, which is at the southern edge of the current wolverine range in North America. They are strongly associated with snowpack and are most commonly found at high elevations within the southern extent of their distribution, according to ODFW.

Cascadia Wild and ODFW encourage people to report additional sightings of wolverines.

Cascadia Wild’s Wolverine Tracking Project and surveys in Mt. Hood National Forest include winter tracking, summer scat, and year-round camera surveys.

