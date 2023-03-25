‘The show goes on’: Darcelle XV Showplace draws crowds after Portland legend’s death

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday, people poured into the Darcelle XV Showplace following the death of the legendary drag queen at 92.

Mitchell Underwood, who worked with her for more than 40 years, described her as “dedicated. She’s loving and does so much encouragement to everybody, makes you feel warm and welcome.”

Scoty, who FOX 12 caught up while he was standing in line for the 6:30 p.m. show, agrees, and calls her “incredible. There isn’t really another word.”

Underwood said while working with Darcelle, the two traveled all over the world together, and “if you ever wanted the best boss in the world. Darcelle is the best boss I’ve ever had.”

He explained that it was just after 5 p.m. Thursday when he was on his way home from work and received the news of Darcelle’s passing.

“It was very hard,” Underwood fought back tears, “I cried the entire way home.”

What makes the drag queen’s death so difficult for so many is the way she is said to have carried herself through life, always with a positive message. She is called an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community, and Beverly, who was attending the 6:30 p.m. show, said that was true up until the bitter end. She said she saw him not too long ago, and “he said he wants to come over and have a hug, so I got a hug.”

Scoty, who recently saw Darcelle too, said that she “was always telling everybody to love each other.”

Working with Darcelle, Underwood said her compassion is something he knows all too well.

“To the last day that’s how she was,” Underwood reminisced. “She was caring with everybody. She loved everybody. I’ll carry Darcelle forever. She’s my life. I don’t plan on leaving. I don’t plan on that door shutting ever. That’s what she wants. The show goes on.”

