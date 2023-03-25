Snow is in the forecast through tomorrow

Happy snowy Saturday everyone!

I woke up to big beautiful snow flakes falling and it stayed with me all the way to the station. This was expected, but is not expected to last all day. We’ll see the precipitation shift to mostly rain showers today, then back to snow/mixed showers tonight and again tomorrow morning. It will be scattered snow and is expected to clear up overnight into Monday. At this point the rest of the week looks to be mainly dry, with all models only showing a chance for a possible showers on Tuesday.

As far as our temperatures go, we will stay in the 40s through tomorrow. Staring Monday we will be back in the 50s with a chance to hit the low 60s mid-week before we cool back into the 50s later in the week. Overnight we warm back into the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday night and stay there all week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.