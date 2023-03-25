This tech could save lives of domestic abuse victims, but most police departments aren’t using it

A GPS ankle monitor tracks the location of domestic violence offenders and a corresponding app provides real-time alerts to victims and police.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – A technology that tracks the location of domestic violence offenders using a GPS ankle monitor and a corresponding app that provides real-time alerts to victims and police has the potential to save lives.

SB 5149, also known as the “Tiffany Hill Act,” was signed into Washington State law on March 9, 2020.

On June 7, 2021, Clark County District Court Probation Services partnered with 2 Watch Monitoring to launch this program. 2 Watch Monitoring assists victims with the installation and education process for the notification app, in addition to providing installation, monitoring, and removal services of the GPS monitors.

SEE ALSO: After death of Vancouver mom, child, advocates say laws should do more to protect DV victims

But people like Washington Rep. Laura Davis, who is a domestic abuse survivor herself and credits the tech with keeping her safe and sane, says it’s being sorely underused by law enforcement agencies.

We talked with 2 Watch Monitoring and Rep. Davis on Friday to get a deeper understanding of how this tech works and how it could potentially save lives.

