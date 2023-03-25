Victim advocacy group says Oregon Bill 320 could ‘steal 20% of justice’

Oregon bill could reduce sentences for prisoners serving mandatory minimums
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Changes could be coming to Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law which was passed nearly 30 years ago.

Next month, the legislature will be holding a hearing about Senate Bill 320. The bill would create a procedure to allow those sentenced under certain Measure 11 crimes to be eligible to have their mandatory minimum sentence reduced. Excluded crimes include those convicted of murder.

FOX 12 talked with a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving about the bill could mean for victims and their families.

A public hearing for the bill is set for April 3 at the Oregon State Capitol. People can sign up to testify either virtually on the state legislature’s website or in person.

