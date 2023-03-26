Cold start to spring break as Portland’s Oaks Park opens for 118th season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A light blanket of snow covered trees and sides of roads Saturday morning, but Portland events went on and people showed up ready for any weather.

“You know, we’re Portlanders, so, you know, you kind of get used to that and it doesn’t stop us from doing anything. They also have a great seating area with a little shelter so that’s really nice too. So, it won’t be quite so cold, and we dressed for it,” Carole Schmidt said.

Luckily the Tamales Festival at the Portland Mercado had fresh food to keep people warm.

“My breakfast burrito is getting ready and then I’m going to have lunch right after that,” Tim Davis said.

“I’m a mole girl so I spotted one of my options down at the end,” Schmidt said.

Over at the Oaks Amusement Park, visitors got a glimpse of the sun as the park opened for their 118th season.

“We were a little worried because we thought it was going to pour rain and snow so it was a last minute plan to come but we’re so glad we did,” Trinity Garcia-Vaughn said.

The turn in weather made for the perfect day to ride a rollercoaster or take a few laps on the racetrack.

“Definitely a couple rounds of their go karts and disco, some of the bigger rides,” Evan Soria said.

Garcia-Vaughn and Soria used to visit Oaks Park as kids and said they still love visiting every spring and summer now.

“It’s definitely as fun as I was a kid I still love it,” Garcia-Vaughn said.

“The nostalgia’s there,” Soria said.

