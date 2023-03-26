Car stolen from Gresham delivery driver, anti-theft devices recommended

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is looking for a car stolen from a food delivery driver on Sunday.

Police responded around 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a stolen 2020 Kia Sportage. Surveillance camera video shows it was likely stolen around 6:15 a.m. The car’s owner just bought it three days ago. The owner hopes to find the car because she makes a living as a food delivery driver.

The vehicle is burnt copper and does not have plates on it. It had a temporary permit on the back window. Glass is the parking space suggests it may have a broken window.

GPD recommends using an anti-theft car device such as a steering wheel lock.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the tip line at (503) 618-2719.

