Gunfire erupts in NE Portland overnight, narrowly missing sleeping woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple houses and cars were hit with gunfire early Sunday morning in northeast Portland.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 8600 block of Northeast Hassalo Street. There were several cars and houses hit in a shooting. One woman told FOX 12 she was sleeping when bullets came into the home. She missed being hit by a few feet.

The Portland Police Bureau has not released information on injuries or arrests. The shooting is still under investigation.

