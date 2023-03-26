Gunfire erupts in NE Portland overnight, narrowly missing sleeping woman

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple houses and cars were hit with gunfire early Sunday morning in northeast Portland.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 8600 block of Northeast Hassalo Street. There were several cars and houses hit in a shooting. One woman told FOX 12 she was sleeping when bullets came into the home. She missed being hit by a few feet.

SEE ALSO: 3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland

The Portland Police Bureau has not released information on injuries or arrests. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
3 found dead in car after midday shooting in N Portland
Shoplifter gets prison time after biting off earlobe of Tigard security guard
Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Tigard
FILE
Gresham school admin allegedly 1 of 8 men caught in sex trafficking sting by Lake Oswego police
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
Second wolverine sighting reported in Portland metro
One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Alibi Tiki Lounge on North Interstate...
1 injured in shooting at N Portland bar; officers arrive to hostile crowd

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Alibi Tiki Lounge on North Interstate...
1 injured in shooting at N Portland bar; officers arrive to hostile crowd
Two businesses and a vehicle were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting in SE Portland early...
Vehicle, 2 businesses hit in SE Portland shooting
Drugs, plus scale and packaging material, found in suspect's vehicle
Police: Man arrested with fentanyl pills, meth near Oregon City HS
Jackson Panyanouvong
Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen