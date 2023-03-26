Gunfire erupts in NE Portland overnight, narrowly missing sleeping woman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple houses and cars were hit with gunfire early Sunday morning in northeast Portland.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 8600 block of Northeast Hassalo Street. There were several cars and houses hit in a shooting. One woman told FOX 12 she was sleeping when bullets came into the home. She missed being hit by a few feet.
The Portland Police Bureau has not released information on injuries or arrests. The shooting is still under investigation.
