Hit-and-run driver wanted by Sherwood police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help finding a driver caught on camera smashing into a parked car on Thursday night outside a Sherwood tire shop, according to Sherwood Police.

At about 11:40 p.m., security cameras captured a car leave the road, smash into some bushes, then drive into the Les Schwab parking lot off Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road. The car then smashed into the front end of a parked car and continued forward, dragging the parked car sideways. Then, the car drives away.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to email PierceC@sherwoodoregon.gov, case number 230830667.

