Man driving stolen truck dies in Clark Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

A stolen truck crash, and a man driving it died, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man driving a stolen truck crashed into a tree and later died early Sunday morning in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a witness reported hearing a crash in the 35000 block of Northeast Washougal River Road. The witness found a truck that had hit a tree. When deputies arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said the truck was reported stolen from Portland on Saturday. The owner of the truck was informed it had been involved in the crash.

The CCSO traffic unit is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

