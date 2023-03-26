Man driving stolen truck dies in Clark Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man driving a stolen truck crashed into a tree and later died early Sunday morning in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a witness reported hearing a crash in the 35000 block of Northeast Washougal River Road. The witness found a truck that had hit a tree. When deputies arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said the truck was reported stolen from Portland on Saturday. The owner of the truck was informed it had been involved in the crash.

The CCSO traffic unit is continuing to investigate.

