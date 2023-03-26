Mixed showers to start our Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone,

We did not wake up to snow on the ground here at the station like we did yesterday, however, we’re not out of the woods just yet! We still have a chance for snow/mixed showers this morning then it turns to just rain by the afternoon. We continue to have a chance for scattered showers into the evening, drying up overnight. Most of Monday should be dry, but then late in the day the rain returns and continues into Tuesday. At this point this round looks to be just rain for us and mountain snow. It will be too warm and our snow level will be too high around 4,000′. Our best chance for a multi-day dry streak will be Wednesday through Friday afternoon when another system is starting to show up late Friday and into the weekend.

Pleasant temperatures come along with the short dry spell. We start a slow warming trend today getting into to upper 40s to low 50s. By Wednesday we hit the peak of the warm up and will be in the upper 50s to low 60s but quickly cool back down into the upper 40s by Saturday. Overnight we stay in the low to mid-30s through Monday, but get back to average in the upper 30s to low 40s by Tuesday night and stay there all week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.