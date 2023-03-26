More wintry weather chances Sunday morning, then drier and warmer next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another fun, weird weather morning with snow showers giving many of us west of the Cascades a short-lived dusting. Folks up in the foothills did see a few inches accumulate, though. Several more inches of snow fell at the Cascade ski resorts, so we’re looking at more than two feet of snow accumulation on the slopes in the last couple of days! Fantastic spring skiing!

It was a cool day once again in Portland, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. As models predicted, we’re still seeing showers today but they’re much spottier and have been mixing with more sun breaks. We’re still tracking the possibility for a heavy shower or a thunderstorm to pop up this evening.

We’ll still see scattered showers tomorrow morning, so if you happen to get one over your neighborhood before 8 a.m. you may see snowflakes once again anywhere west of the Cascades. Precipitation is really tapering off, though, so not much- if any- accumulation is expected. More showers and sun breaks are on tap for your Sunday but it should be even drier than today. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s unless we get a nice long sun break to pop us into the 50s.

Monday looks like a partly sunny and dry day with warmer temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll be mainly dry through Thursday, although we could see a shower or two on Tuesday. It appears the next wet system will arrive later on Friday, and next Saturday is trending wet.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.