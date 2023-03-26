Victim found dead on Gresham sidewalk identified as Portland man

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man was shot and killed in Gresham on Friday morning, the Gresham Police Department said.

GPD said just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of someone bleeding on the sidewalk on Southeast 197th Avenue just south of Southeast Stark Street. When they arrived, they found a man dead. He has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Lashone Hatcher.

An autopsy done by the medical examiner determined Hatcher died in a shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made. They ask anyone who may have information to call their tip line at (503) 618-2719 or toll-free at 1 (888) 989-3505.

